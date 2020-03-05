Student is caught with drugs seconds after entering Transmission festival

A student was caught with drugs stored inside his bottom moments after entering a trance music festival.

Julian Di Benedetto, 21, was at Sydney’s Transmission Festival on February 8 when police noticed he was attempting to avoid drug detection dogs.

Di Benedetto, from Bexley in the city’s south-east, was pulled aside by police and immediately admitted he had drugs on him.

He removed 0.6grams of MDMA capsules concealed in a condom inserted in his bottom and handed them to police, according to the Wentworth Courier.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of concealing and possessing the drug.

His lawyer John Vizonne told Burwood Local Court on Tuesday it showed ‘somewhat stupidity’ on Di Benedetto’s behalf that he went to such extreme efforts for the pill.

Mr Vizonne said Di Benedetto was a fourth-year university student who hoped to land a career in marketing and travel to the United States.

Di Benedetto was placed on a conditional release order for 18 months and no conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Alison Viney slammed Di Benedetto for his actions.

‘It constantly amazes me that people (who) have some academic intelligence in their day to day (life) make such silly, silly mistakes,’ Ms Viney said.

Di Benedetto made a statement to Daily Mail Australia through his lawyer Mr Vizzone from Vizzone, Ruggero and Twigg Lawyers.

Di Benedetto wanted to make it clear that was happened was a one-off incident.

‘He has learned his lesson from the ordeal and he now wants to focus on his studies and future career and put this behind,’ Mr Vizzone said.