Student loan forgiveness advocates are calling on the Biden administration to make a change.

A coalition of advocacy groups has demanded that the government finally introduce reforms to income-based repayment programs, putting pressure on the Biden administration to address student loan forgiveness.

According to CNBC, the federal student loan debt exceeds (dollar)1.7 trillion.

According to Business Insider, despite the fact that 416,000 people have received (dollar)1.85 billion in aid, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren believes it is insufficient.

She fought for that relief alongside Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, but she’s now urging Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and the Education Department to go even further.

On February 3rd,

On September 9, a group of more than 100 advocacy groups supporting student loan forgiveness sent a letter to the Biden administration urging it to take executive action to fix the “broken IDR system” and cancel student loan debt.

According to Forbes, income-driven repayment (IDR) refers to a group of federal student loan repayment programs in which payments are determined by a borrower’s income.

IDR is complicated and riddled with problems, according to student loan forgiveness advocates, including lengthy applications that lead to mistakes and “negative amortization,” which occurs when monthly payments do not cover all of the interest accrued month to month.

As a result, borrowers’ loan balances grow larger, and they may owe more than they did when they first started.

Persis Yu is the policy director and managing counsel for the Student Borrower Protection Center.

Yu claims that IDR only fails borrowers.

“The IDR program has failed over 4 million student borrowers, and borrowers have been burdened with unaffordable debt for decades despite its stated purpose… and that is unacceptable,” Yu said in a statement.

Only 32 borrowers have received student loan forgiveness under IDR, according to the Department of Education. These programs are under 20 years old.

As a result, many borrowers have not yet reached the point where they are eligible for forgiveness.

Julia Barnard is a co-lead and researcher for the Center for Responsible Lending’s student loan team.

“While income-driven repayment plans have enabled many student borrowers to make affordable payments, only a handful of borrowers have had their loans canceled through IDR,” Barnard said recently.

“Decades of misery…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.