Students and employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be dismissed from Pitt.

The University of Pittsburgh says it has “disenrolled” a number of students from classes and barred a number of employees from campus buildings for failing to comply with a university-wide COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Officials from Pitt didn’t say how many people were affected.

Spring classes started on Monday, though students are mostly taking them remotely due to a shelter-in-place order that keeps them confined to their dorms in order to deal with an increase in cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant.

In an email to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette late Monday, Pitt spokesman David Seldin said, “While we continue to work with those who are trying to come into compliance, noncompliant students were disenrolled from classes late last week, and lost access to Pitt buildings and certain IT functions.”

Noncompliant employees were also denied access to Pitt buildings and certain IT resources.

“Students and employees who comply will be allowed to re-enroll and regain access,” he said.

It was unclear how many faculty members were affected, as well as which staff members and administrators may have been involved.

On the Oakland campuses, about 29,000 of Pitt’s 34,000 students attend classes.

The remaining students are attending Pitt Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown, and Titusville.

Throughout most of 2021, the university made a concerted effort to encourage its 15,500 students, faculty, and staff to get the vaccine, offering incentives to those who were willing to roll up their sleeves and additional testing requirements to those who were not.

It did not, however, go so far as to make it a requirement.

On all of its campuses, it achieved a vaccination rate of 93 percent.

In November, Pitt officials decided it was time to take things a step further and mandate vaccination by December.

In a memo to the campus, they explained their reasoning:

“While this approach has been successful thus far, it is not long-term viable.

“Vaccination — or an approved exemption — as a condition of studying or working on our campuses is the most effective, data-driven, and sustainable approach to keeping our community healthy and safe,” according to a statement.

“By enforcing this requirement now, we will be able to maintain a high immunization rate on our campuses while also supporting our students and research, and…

