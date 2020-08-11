Students brace for A-level results chaos on Thursday as expert fears ‘repeat of Scotland’

Pupils in England face the same exam chaos as in Scotland where tens of thousands of students had their results downgraded, an education expert has warned.

Former Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw said students would be hard hit if the same mistakes have been made of “not getting the balance right” between a pupil’s past performance and the school’s previous results.

Ministers are under immense pressure ahead of A-Level results day on Thursday, after tens of thousands of Scottish students were plunged into uncertainty when their predictions were downgraded.

On Tuesday, Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney apologised to more than 124,000 students affected by the chaos and said their teachers’ original estimates will be accepted.

Sir Michael, a former Chief Inspector of Schools in England, warned that pupils south of the border could be caught up in similar chaos.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The mistakes are about not getting the balance right between the judgment of a youngsters’ performance on the basis of the history of the school and the previous results of the school — and individual student performance.

“Unless that balance is a correct one, is a good one, then we are going to have a repeat of the Scottish performance.

“Even in schools with a history of poor performance, there will be youngsters there who have worked very hard, youngsters who are very bright, who would have done well in that school, albeit with a school in difficulties.

“There will be some who cram late on… who would have done well in the exams.”

His warning came as the Government issued a last-ditch plea to universities to be “flexible” in their admissions ahead of results day.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said pupils who get the grades for their university offer after a successful appeal will be exempt from counting towards the Government’s temporary student number controls.

In a letter to vice chancellors, she said: “Where you are aware that a student’s grade may change as the result of an appeal, I would encourage you, where possible, to hold their place until they receive the result of that appeal.”

She added: “Nobody should have to put their future on hold because of this virus. That is why I am urging universities to be as flexible as possible in their admissions and to hold places for those whose grades are being appealed.

The deadline for admissions is September 7 – giving exam boards only a few weeks to decide on appeals.

Teachers have been asked to submit predicted grades for students who cannot take their exams because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exam boards have moderated these grades to ensure students are not getting significantly better results than in past years.

A spokesman for the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents exam boards, said: “As in every year, the exam boards are committed to prioritising appeals where there are university places at stake.

“They are working to ensure that appeals are completed prior to the Ucas deadline. It is important that schools and colleges submit their applications for appeals as quickly as possible.”

A Universities UK spokesperson said: “Universities will take into account the unique circumstances of applicants, as they always have done, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Universities will also try to be as flexible as possible with those deciding to appeal and will keep their applicants up-to-date on the implications of the appeals process for 2020 entry.

“It is important that any appeals are completed as quickly as possible, as universities will start welcoming students very soon.”