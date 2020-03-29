Students in final year of high school in Shanxi resume class

Li Yanyun (1st L), a student of the No.1 high school of Jingle County, chats with her classmates at her dormitory in Jingle County, north China’s Shanxi Province, March 25, 2020. As the coronavirus outbreak has been subdued, students in the final year of high school in Shanxi Province resumed class on Wednesday. The No.1 high school of Jingle County has taken a series of measures including arranging staggered dining hours at canteen, limiting the number of students at dormitory and classrooms and arranging special school buses, so as to ensure students’ health, safety and smooth resumption of school. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)