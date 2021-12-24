Students in Somalia develop a corncob briquette as a substitute for charcoal.

Corncob is ‘free, durable, and ecofriendly,’ according to the study, which comes at a critical time in Africa due to deforestation and drought.

Students in Somalia have discovered an alternative to charcoal – corncob briquettes – in the midst of the country’s worst drought in decades, a discovery that could aid in the country’s deforestation efforts.

Students at Somali National University worked for three months on an experimental project to prepare corncob as a coal substitute in the Horn of Africa country.

“I’m very pleased to report that the first experimental research on the corncob as a charcoal substitute was completed successfully.

“This is a scientific breakthrough that comes at a time when we are facing significant deforestation,” research supervisor Abdifatah Hared said.

Hared hailed the study as the first of its kind in Somalia, claiming that the corncob is free, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly for use in fuel production.

“In just 32 minutes, five corncob briquettes cooked one liter of tea for us and burned for three hours.”

During an interview with Anadolu Agency in Mogadishu’s capital, he said, “We want to educate people in rural areas to use corncob and stop cutting trees.”

The students, who worked tirelessly to discover that corncob can be used as a substitute for charcoal, described their findings as “extremely beneficial” and “cheap.”

“We’ve been putting in long hours for days and weeks.

“Discovering this was the happiest moment of my life,” Ifrah Nour, a research team member, told Anadolu Agency. “It can stop tree cutting, which has been a huge problem for our country.”

Somalia has made a ‘huge, important’ discovery.

According to researchers, the study’s main goal was to discover a method for halting deforestation in the country.

“This is a significant and significant event.

Every day, we chop down trees.

According to a study conducted in Somalia between 2012 and 2017, a tree was cut down every second and eight million trees were cut down during that time period, which is “devastating and catastrophic for the Somali environment,” according to Hared.

Anwar Abdifatah Bashir, executive director of the Somali Environmental Justice Organization, a non-profit focused on the environment and natural resources, praised the study as “timely,” citing Somalia’s recurrent droughts.

