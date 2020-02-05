Students urged to promote Zambia tourism in China

CHINGOLA, Zambia, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Zambian students in China have been urged to consider embarking on a program of complimenting Zambian government to promote the southern African nation as a tourist destination in China, a tour operator said here on Tuesday.

The tour operator has also called on Zambian government to provide students with leaflets to help in marketing of the country’s tourism.

Martha Nachalwe, member of Chingola Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Zambia should strengthen marketing of its historical sites in China.

“The country can also take advantage of the hundreds of students that are at universities in China to let them market the country in the Asian nation, what is important is to provide them with tourism advertising materials,” she said.

According to Nachalwe, students can act as Zambia’s tourism ambassadors in China by marketing the country’s rich tourism sector.

She said the Chinese market is huge to enable Zambia generate income for economic growth.

“So far there is increased Chinese tourists coming into Zambia, this is encouraging especially that China and Zambia enjoys a healthy bilateral relationship,” she said.

And Myabin Mwale, an entrepreneur based in Chingola, said it was costly for Zambia to advertise its tourism industry through the international media alone.

“The participation of students in marketing Zambia as a tourist destination is welcome, we need such initiatives as a country,” he said.

Mwale said Zambia is a home of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven-wonders of the World, which should be aggressively marketed to foreign tourists across the globe.

And Grace Lungu who runs a transport firm is optimistic that students’ role in tourism will increase flow of Chinese tourists in Zambia.

“Youths participation in national activities is important to supplement government’s efforts to grow the sector as well as the economy,” she said.