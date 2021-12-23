Studies show that people with the COVID-19 omicron variant are less likely to end up in the hospital.

Associated Press medical writers LAURA UNGAR and MIKE STOBBE

Two new British studies suggest that the coronavirus omicron variant is milder than the delta variant.

Even if the findings of these preliminary studies hold true, scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be balanced against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more resistant to vaccines.

Hospitals may still be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of infections.

Still, according to Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses, the new studies released Wednesday appear to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant.

He stated, “Cautious optimism is perhaps the best way to look at this.”

People infected with the variant are around 20% less likely to go to the hospital at all than those infected with the delta variant, and 40% less likely to be hospitalized for a night or more, according to an analysis by the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team.

All cases of COVID-19 confirmed by PCR tests in England in the first half of December in which the variant could be identified were included in the analysis: 56,000 cases of omicron and 269,000 cases of delta.

A separate study conducted by scientists at the University of Edinburgh and other experts in Scotland found that omicron had a two-thirds lower risk of hospitalization than delta.

However, the nearly 24,000 omicron cases in Scotland were mostly found among young adults aged 20 to 39, according to that study.

COVID-19 severe cases are far less common in younger people.

Researchers wrote, “This national investigation is one of the first to show that Omicron is less likely than Delta to result in COVID-19 hospitalization.”

While the findings are preliminary, the authors wrote that they are “encouraging.”

Other experts have not yet reviewed the findings, which is the gold standard in scientific research.

The studies, according to Ascano, have limitations.

The findings, for example, are specific to a specific point in time in the United Kingdom during a rapidly changing situation, and other countries may not fare as well.

