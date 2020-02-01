Study finds Melbourne may RUN OUT of fresh water by 2050

Melbourne will be at risk of running dry by 2050 if no measures are taken to slow global warming and improve water security, a study has found.

The city ranked fifth in a list of global cities that will be most affected by climate change in 30 years’ time.

The list – which measures sea-level rising, water shortages and weather changes – was compiled by accommodation website Nestpick based on existing climate data.

Perth ranked 56th and Sydney was 66th but no other Australian cities were in the top 100.

Melbourne was ranked so high because its demand for water is predicted to vastly outweigh current supply as its population soars.

In 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics predicted that Melbourne will become the largest city in Australia by 2031 – and will have a population of 12.2million by 2066.

Jono La Nauze, CEO of Environment Victoria, said Nestpick’s results are roughly accurate – but that drought in Melbourne can be avoided by sensible policies.

‘It certainly stacks up with what the climate science is showing will happen, if you don’t do anything about it,’ he told radio 3AW on Thursday.

‘But the key messages is that these are risks we can manage – both in terms of stopping the planet getting any hotter but also by making sure we have secure drinking water supplies whatever happens.’

Melbourne’s water is supplied from ten reservoirs which are topped up by rain and a desalination plant that removes salt from seawater.

The Victorian Desalination Plant at Dalyston on the Bass Coast in southern Victoria opened in 2012 after the Millennium Drought and now supplies one third of the city’s water.

For the 2019-20 financial year, the Minister for Water ordered 125 billion litres from the Desalination Plant, the largest order that has been made to date.

At the moment, Melbourne is not in danger of drought.

The city’s total storage capacity is at 62.6 per cent and its largest reservoir, the Thomson Dam which can hold 1,069 litres of water, is 55.8 per cent full.

But experts are generally agreed that the city will need to shore up its water security as its population expands.

There are three main ways to do this: by building more dams, creating more desalination plants, and by recycling water for drinking purposes.

Recycling water for drinking is already done in Namibia, South Africa and the US but the only Australian city that currently follows suit is Perth.

Melbourne has two recycling plants but the recycled water is not used for drinking.

State ministers could follow Brisbane’s lead after the city in 2010 designed the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme to recycle almost all of its water.

The scheme has not been needed but if stores drop below 40 per cent it could be recommissioned.

In September federal Water Resources Minister David Littleproud said more dams should be built – but Victorian ministers rejected the idea.

He said the federal government has offered $1.3bn for new infrastructure projects but state governments are too reluctant to build dams due to cost and environmental issues.

‘The dams we have already are in the best places to collect a high yield of water – any new dams would be unlikely to capture enough water to be worth it,’ she told the newspaper.

‘For Minister Littleproud to suggest otherwise demonstrates a complete lack of understanding when it comes to water and climate change, especially in Victoria.’

Ms Neville pointed out that Victoria’s Thomson Dam has only filled three times since it was built in 1984, most recently in 1996.

She said a better alternative is to expand the state’s desalination plant even though this would increase water bills by at least $10 per household because desalination uses lots of electricity.