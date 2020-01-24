Study green lights SA uranium mine restart

A feasibility study has given the green light to restart production at the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia’s north which could generate almost $500 million over its projected 12-year life.

Boss Resources says the study has confirmed the low costs associated with Honeymoon’s restart within the next year and its high export potential, even based on conservative uranium prices.

“Our feasibility study base case results confirm we will be Australia’s next uranium producer,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Honeymoon deposit was first discovered in 1972 but production did not begin until 2011.

Over the following two years, about 37 tonnes of uranium was extracted before the operations were shut down because of high operating costs and low uranium prices.

But Boss Resources said on Tuesday that Honeymoon was now one of the few advanced uranium projects in the world ready to take advantage of an improvement in market conditions.

The feasibility study found it was a technically sound and financially viable project capable of generating $492 million in pre-tax cash flow over its forecast 12-year life, the company said.

Mr Craib said further development of the mine could also extend the life of the operations with a corresponding increase in production and exports.