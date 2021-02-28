Study links menthol cigarettes to 378,000 U.S. premature deaths in four decades

CHICAGO, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) — A study posted on the website of the University of Michigan (UM) on Friday shows that menthol cigarettes contributed to 378,000 premature deaths in the United States between 1980 and 2018.

The study also shows that about 10 million smokers were attributable to menthol cigarettes, which researchers estimate accounted for about 3 million life years lost.

In the study, the researchers used a well-established model in conjunction with National Health Interview Survey data and other public data sources to reproduce the overall U.S. adult smoking prevalence between 1980 and 2018 and associated mortality.

They then used the model again with adjusted parameters to reflect a scenario in which menthol cigarettes were assumed not to be present in the market over the same period. Finally, they compared both scenarios to quantify the public health harm attributable to menthol over the 1980-2018 period.

“Our results indicate that mentholated tobacco products have had a significant impact on public health and could continue to pose a substantial health risk,” said David Mendez, senior author of the study and an associate professor in the Department of Health Management and Policy at the UM School of Public Health.

The study indicates that the most important drivers of the relative impact of menthol cigarettes were the effects that menthol has in smoking initiation and cessation, said first author Thuy Le of the Department of Health Management and Policy at UM’s School of Public Health.

Menthol cigarettes were created in 1925 and became widely spread in the 1950s and 1960s. In 2009, the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act gave the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authority to regulate the manufacture, distribution and marketing of tobacco products. The FDA banned flavors such as candy, spice and fruit, but menthol was not banned.

According to the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, 81 percent of youth and 86 percent of young adults who ever used tobacco reported that the first tobacco product they used was flavored. The FDA said 86 percent of African American smokers, 46 percent of Hispanic smokers, 39 percent of Asian smokers and 29 percent of white smokers used menthol cigarettes.

The study has been published in Tobacco Control.