Stunning photographs show the brutal reality of Australia’s bushfire crisis

Harrowing photographs have captured the brutal reality of Australia’s bushfire crisis that has destroyed more than 12million acres of land and killed an estimated one billion animals.

Photographer David Yarrow has documented the devastation wrought on wildlife on Kangaroo Island – one of the country’s hardest-hit areas – in a series of astonishing pictures taken over the course of ten days.

In one image, a bewildered koala is seen sitting at the base of a tree surrounded by nothing but scorched bushland.

Two terrified kangaroo joeys were photographed in the middle of their home that has now been reduced to ashes.

An area once teeming with wildlife and greenery, is now depicted as a barren wasteland, with minimal signs of life.

One photo showed a row of cars and trucks that were left behind only to be torched by a destructive blaze. Tyres were melted down to the hubcap and the paint on the vehicles was burnt off.

Yarrow, a British-based photographer known for his monochrome black and white photos, launched his #KoalaComeback Campaign on Wednesday in a bid to raise $2million to support recovery efforts in Australia.

The 53-year-old conservationist teamed up with WildArk, a global conservation effort that was founded in 2016 to help support the protection of species and ecosystems worldwide.

‘The day in Australia when I saw 500 dead animals for every live one will remain with me forever. This is a call to arms and we are blessed with a celebrated army of passionate conservationists,’ Yarrow said.

‘I hope that this photograph of a lone koala I found sitting dumbfounded at the base of a tree, that we are calling “Survivor”, will become known and emblematic of a period in time when we all became aware of our planet’s deep fragility – and that it can help us raise money to make a difference.’

Donors who make a contribution of $1,000 will receive a signed 24′ x 33′ print of ‘Survivor’ delivered to their homes, while those who donate between $10 and $100 will receive a downloadable version of the stunning image.

The campaign has already been endorsed by celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, model Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, and US football star Tom Brady.

‘”Survivor” portrays the heartbreaking bleakness of this crisis, but it also serves as a symbol of hope for the future; the solidarity behind this effort has been inspiring,’ WildArk CEO John Hardman said.

‘The koala, as an iconic Australian animal, represents all of the wild places in need of restoration. Supporting species rehabilitation and habitat restoration on Kangaroo Island and throughout NSW and Victoria will be essential for the Koala recovery process and for the thousands of other species who are represented in these targeted areas.’

The recent wildfires are the worst in Australia in decades, particularly in New South Wales.

The conditions have been exacerbated by drought, negative agricultural practices, and strong winds that have caused the fires to spread rapidly. The fires have killed, injured and displaced some of Australia’s most unique animals, including koalas, kangaroos and platypuses.

Wildlife experts estimate that more than a billion animals have been killed so far, including up to 30 percent of the koala population living in New South Wales. This is particularly devastating for the country with highest rate of mammalian extinctions on Earth.