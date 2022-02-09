Stunning photos of a fire in an Oklahoma City apartment reveal the blaze as debris falls from a burning building.

Stunning photos show the blaze as debris falls from a burning building in Oklahoma City.

TERRIFYING photos have emerged from an apartment fire in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where the blaze is still raging.

As the fire rages, Bryan Terry, a photojournalist for The Oklahoman, continues to share photos.

According to Terry, the complex has been under construction for some time.

According to KOCO, firefighters have been battling the blaze since just after 6:30 p.m. local time.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Twitter account, at least one portion of the building has collapsed.

The address of the apartment is said to be N Pennsylvania Ave and NW 63rd St.

The investigation is still underway.

