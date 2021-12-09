Stunning scenes captured in a nature photo contest include a zebra being swallowed whole by a monster crocodile.

Stunning images captured in a nature photo contest include a zebra being swallowed whole by a monster crocodile.

This is the incredible moment a monster crocodile swallows a zebra whole.

The shocking image is one of ten stunning images chosen for a wildlife photography competition in Kenya’s tranquil Maasai Mara savannahs.

Moments before certain death, the massive reptile pokes its jaws out of the water, holding a bloody zebra in its mouth.

The water is stained red, and the zebra appears to kick its hooves and waggle its head in an attempt to break free.

It’s unclear how the croc got the zebra off the land and into the water, but it didn’t stand a chance.

The action-packed competition series’ winning image depicts a similarly hopeless scenario in which a lion pounces on a young hippopotamus.

As the photographer snaps their shutter, the lion is about to rip its teeth into the hippo’s chest.

A lioness chases a running wildebeest in another stunning photograph from the top 10 contenders for The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographers of the Year.

This competition’s winner will receive (dollar)10,000 (£8,500) and a five-night safari.

“The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographers of the Year competition was established to raise funds for on-the-ground conservation initiatives,” the competition’s organizers explained.

“Each year, the best entries will be exhibited at events around the world, raising awareness of the Maasai Mara and the amazing photographers who have captured it.”

From fifty finalists, the Photographer of the Year will be chosen.