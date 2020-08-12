Stunning Welsh castle near to rumoured new I’m A Celebrity location on the market for £1.75 million

A STUNNING Welsh castle near to the rumoured new I’m A Celebrity location is on the market for £1.75m.

Castell Gyrn – with its own fire-breathing dragon in the garden – is around 18 miles from the ruined castle tipped to host this year’s Ant and Dec series.

Fans of the ITV show can snap up the mansion for less after more than £2m was knocked off the asking price.

It was originally listed for £3.9m but has now been cut to £1.75m.

The six-bedroom detached house in Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd in Ruthin, North Wales, boasts its own cinema, a tower and has planning permission for an infinity swimming pool.

It sits in a “high and commanding position” offering panoramic views of the Clwyd valley, Snowdon and beyond.

And the 7,800 sq ft accommodation is far more comfortable than the ruins of Gwrych Castle in Abergele due to host this year’s Celebs in a break from the Aussie jungle.

The castle was strongly linked with Manchester United’s former manager Jose Mourinho with reports that he twice viewed the property in 2016 while living in a hotel 60 miles away in Manchester.

Work began on creating Castell Gyrn in 1977 and the property was built in four stages, finally being finished in 1994.

The agents say the “wonderfully unique residence full of character and immaculate presentation” has the potential to be turned into a commercial venture such as a wedding venue or a fine dining restaurant.

But they say it would be just as great for a family with “enough space to act as a haven if your home is being overrun by those of a younger generation”.

A spokesman said: “Despite looking like it belongs in the 18th century, architect John Taylor built the house in four phases.

“Over the last 10 years the owners have upgraded the interior and made further additions to include a new wing and garages.”

It includes six en-suite bedrooms and eight reception rooms.

There is also a separate, detached one-bedroom lodge.

The six-bedroom castle is set in 47 acres of land and it’s currently on the market with Hinchliffe Holmes.

Found on a hillside overlooking the Vale of Clwyd and Snowdon in the distance, the grounds are entered through a gate.