Stuttgart edge resilient Augsburg 2-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN, May 7 (Xinhua) — Newly promoted Stuttgart ended its four-game losing run and returned to winning ways after overpowering Augsburg 2-1 at the curtain raiser of the 32nd round in Germany’s top-flight on Friday.

The visitors caught a bright start on the road as Ruben Vargas headed just wide following a corner, but yet it was Stuttgart who opened the scoring with 11 minutes gone as Sasa Kaladjdzic teed up for Philipp Forster, whose deflected shot found the bottom right corner.

Augsburg responded well and created chances but Marco Richter’s weak shot from 12 meters was no big deal for Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow while Vargas rattled only the woodwork from a tight angle before the break. Hence, Stuttgart rescued its narrow lead into half time.

After the restart, Augsburg came out with its guns blazing and got rewarded for its efforts in the 59th minute after Richter’s pinpoint cross allowed Florian Niederlechner to restore parity from close range.

The “Fuggerstaedter” gained momentum and should have turned the tides six minutes later but for all that Bredlow was on target to neutralize Richter’s dangerous shot.

While Augsburg worked on its comeback Stuttgart took the lead out of the blue after Kaladjdzic had all time and space to head home the 2-1 at the near post with 74 minutes gone.

Augsburg pressed frenetically for a share of spoils, but Stuttgart’s well-positioned defense stood firm and wrapped up all three points on home soil.

With the result, Stuttgart move on the 9th spot meanwhile 13th positioned Augsburg remain in touching distance to the relegation play-off spot.

“It was definitely a hard-earned win for us. Augsburg was the more active team, but we gladly take all three points today,” said Stuttgart head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

The following fixtures are set for Saturday: front runners Bayern Munich face Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund clash with runner-up Leipzig, third-placed Wolfsburg see Union Berlin and Hoffenheim host bottom side Schalke. Enditem