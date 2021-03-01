Suarez fires River Plate to win over Platense

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Argentina international forward Matias Suarez scored his second goal in three matches on Sunday as River Plate climbed to third in the Professional League Cup Group A standings with a 1-0 win at Platense.

Suarez struck the winner in the ninth minute by running onto Nicolas de la Cruz’s pass and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Jorge de Olivera.

The result left River with two wins and a loss from their opening three matches, trailing Group A leaders Colon by three points. Platense is seventh in the 13-team standings, three points further back.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Racing Club held Estudiantes to a goalless draw at the latter’s Jorge Luis stadium.

Estudiantes remains second in the Group A standings with two wins and a draw while Racing is 11th with two draws and one defeat. Enditem