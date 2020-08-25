‘Subhuman’ paedophile raped and murdered girl, 9, after he was freed from prison

A “subhuman” sexual predator previously given ‘lenient’ prison sentences has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl.

A 200-strong mob last year shook a police van after paedophile Mikhail Tuvatin, 35, was detained, seeking to lynch the offender.

A court in Saratov, Russia, has now found him guilty of rape and other violent sexual attacks on schoolgirl Liza Kiselyova after abducting her during her seven-minute walk to school and dragging her into a disused garage.

He then strangled her with a wire, and dumped her body in another abandoned garage.

Officers used tear gas to disperse the angry mob which also surrounded a police station where the detainee was held last October.

They dressed him in a riot police uniform to avoid him being recognised when they took him to the murder scene.

At his trial – held behind closed doors – details emerged of his previous offences.

He had been jailed for just one year after a serious sexual attack on a 12-year-old girl in 2005.

After another jail term, he was released on December 31, 2010, and the same day raped and robbed a 23-year-old woman for which he received a six-year sentence.

Ex-police investigator Roman Graf said: “He walked down the street and immediately saw a victim wearing a skirt.”

Tuvatin – who also has robbery convictions – is a “maniac” driven to commit “heinous” crimes from a sexual motive, Graf said.

A life sentence was the only option.

After his arrest, there were calls for Russia to restore the death penalty.

Liza’s grief-stricken mother Elena Kiselyova said: “A little girl, a child, our daughter, was killed.

“All our dreams and plans collapsed in a single moment.

“Our entire way of life has been turned upside down.

“Our sorrow is incomparable to anything.

“We would give everything in the world to see Liza alive, even for a moment.”

Tuvatin was “subhuman”, she said.

She added: “The being that took her away from us, who, unfortunately, I cannot call human, will no longer have any peace either on earth or in heaven.”

All children were in danger while such individuals exist, said said.

She added: “Such non-people should not be among a healthy society.”

Jailing him for life, Judge Fedor Telegin said the sentence reflected his reoffending after each previous release.