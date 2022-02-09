Subsidies for farmers: Under plans to protect nature, farmers can double their money by going organic.

Subsidies for farmers: Under plans to protect the environment, farmers can double their money by going organic.

Organic farm payments are increasing by 46% to 500% in England.

Following a dramatic increase in subsidy rates this week, farmers in England who convert to organic production can double their earnings from the government.

Organic farming payments are increasing by 46% to 500% for farmers who sign up to convert their land in the next two years, as part of the government’s effort to encourage farmers to adopt more sustainable practices.

Farmers will receive up to twice as much money as they did previously for actions such as converting grassland, horticulture, or fruit-growing land to organic practices.

The Soil Association’s Adrian Steele said, “We are pleased to see this commitment to rewarding organic farming – it’s the first step toward recognising that we need to work in harmony with nature across the entire farmed environment.”

Farmers will receive payments under the Countryside Stewardship schemes until a new post-Brexit organic farming standard is launched in 2024, according to the government.

It’s part of a larger overhaul of farming subsidies as the government works to create a post-Brexit regime that rewards farmers for bettering environmental outcomes on their land.

According to figures from the Soil Association, the market for organic products has grown by 23% since 2019, but the amount of land farmed organically has remained largely unchanged.

According to the Soil Association, more British farms must convert to organic to meet rising consumer demand.

WWF said this week that a shift to more sustainable farming methods, which would allow for the creation of wildlife-rich hedgerows, meadows, and peat bogs, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of removing 900,000 cars from the road.

To “address the twin threats of climate change and nature loss,” the charity urged the government to develop plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming by more than 35% by 2030.

