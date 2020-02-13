Subway stations step up measures to curb spread of novel coronavirus in Changsha

A staff member disinfects facilities at a subway station in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 13, 2020. To ensure the safety of passengers, Changsha has stepped up various prevention measures at subway stations to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as disinfection in subway stations and subway train carriages, temperature measuring, setting up new observation points and publicity of epidemic prevention information. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)