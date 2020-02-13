Sudan agrees to send suspects with arrest warrants to ICC for trial

KHARTOUM, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Sudan agreed Tuesday to send all those criminals with arrest warrants in Darfur to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for trial, Sudan’s Sovereign Council said in a statement.

“The government’s agreement is made on a basic principle related to justice. It is also related to prevention of impunity,” Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi, a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, was quoted in the statement as saying.

The agreement came during the talks between Al-Taishi, heading the Sudanese government negotiating delegation, and leaders of Darfur delegation on Tuesday in Juba, capital of South Sudan, said the statement.

During the talks, the two sides agreed on four mechanisms to achieve justice in Darfur, including a mechanism concerned with holding all those facing arrest warrants responsible before the ICC, a mechanism for the special court of Darfur crimes, a mechanism for the traditional justice and a mechanism for issues related to justice and reconciliation.

“We cannot achieve justice unless we heal the wounds by justice itself,” said Al-Taishi, adding “we cannot escape from facing this without the appearance of those with arrest warrants before the ICC as there are crimes of humanity and war crimes committed against innocent people in Darfur and other areas.”

Officials belonging to the former Sudanese government are facing charges of alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Darfur.

On March 4, 2009, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur region.