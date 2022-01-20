Sudan and the United States have reached an agreement on four points that will help the country resolve its political crisis.

The US has warned that those who obstruct the deal will face retaliation.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

The Sudanese Sovereign Council announced Thursday that Sudan and the United States had reached an agreement on four points to resolve the North African country’s political crisis.

The news came after US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield met with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Council.

The four points are the beginning of an inclusive dialogue between all Sudanese political parties in order to reach a national consensus to resolve the crisis, the formation of a civilian-led government, amendments to the transitional constitution, and the holding of free and fair elections by the end of the transitional period, according to a statement from the Sovereign Council.

The two diplomats warned that those who obstruct the implementation of the agreed points would face sanctions, according to the US embassy in Khartoum.

“The assistant secretary and special envoy made it clear that the US will consider measures to hold those responsible for failure to advance on these goals accountable,” the US embassy said in part.

They also stated that the US will not resume paused assistance to the Sudanese government “until there is an end to violence and the restoration of a civilian-led government that reflects the will of the Sudanese people.”

Since Wednesday, a high-level US delegation has held extensive consultations with Sudanese stakeholders amid high tensions and ongoing protests in the capital Khartoum and other states.

Since the military coup in Sudan last October, at least 72 protesters have been killed, according to doctors’ activist groups.