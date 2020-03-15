Sudan closes schools for one month to prevent coronavirus spread

KHARTOUM, March 14 (Xinhua) — Sudan’s Council of Ministers on Saturday decided to close universities and schools for one month and ban public gatherings to prevent coronavirus spread, according to a council statement.

The council also decided to close the kindergartens and religious schools for one month, said Faisal Mohamed Saleh, Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman, was quoted as saying in the statement.

It has also been decided to postpone the basic school certificate examinations in all states, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the council decided to evacuate the Sudanese citizens trapped at the border crossings with Egypt through the Arqin crossing, establish a temporary accommodation camp and conduct medical examination there.

On Friday, the Sudanese health ministry announced the first death from coronavirus in the country.