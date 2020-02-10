Sudan dissolves boards of central bank, other banks

KHARTOUM, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Sudan’s Committee for Dismantling Ingaz (Salvation) Regime and Removing Empowerment on Thursday dissolved boards of directors of a number of banks, including the Central Bank of Sudan, and relieved directors of a number of banks and institutions.

The decision was announced by the committee’s spokesman Salah Manna at a press conference at the presidential palace in the capital of Khartoum.

Manna said that the committee has recovered assets and properties worth around one trillion Sudanese pounds which will be affiliated to the Finance Ministry.

He further explained that the committee issued a decision dissolving the broads of directors of the Central Bank of Sudan, the Workers’ bank, the Animal Resources bank, Balad bank, the Saudi-Sudanese bank, the Family bank and the Savings bank.

The committee also issued a decision relieving directors of the Workers, Balad, Animal Resources, Al Neelain, Real States, Saudi-Sudanese, the Farmers and the Industrial Development banks.

The committee further announced dissolving the boards of directors of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Agency for Finance besides Sudan’s Financial Service (Shahama), Cotton, Sudapet, and Gum arabic companies as well as the National Pensions and Social Insurance Fund.

The committee also ended the service of the directors of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and Sudapet, Cotton, and Gum arabic companies.

The committee, as well, issued a decision to form sub-committees in all states of the country, to be chaired by the state governors in addition to a sub-committee in each locality in Khartoum State, provided that those committees submit their reports to the central committee.

On Nov. 29, 2019, Sudan’s Sovereign Council endorsed a law for dismantling the previous regime and removing empowerment.