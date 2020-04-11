Sudan, Egypt reiterate commitment to resolving Nile dam dispute

KHARTOUM, April 9 (Xinhua) — Sudan and Egypt on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the dispute over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The two sides made the remarks in a joint statement after Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok received the water ministers and intelligence heads from Egypt and Sudan.

The two sides also reiterated adherence to the Declaration of Principles signed by Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in 2015.

They discussed the arrangements for an expected visit for Hamdok to both Cairo and Addis Ababa soon.

In March 2015, leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia signed a declaration of principles committed to reaching an agreement regarding the GERD through cooperation. But differences are still standing despite the deal.

Ethiopia started building the GERD in 2011, while Egypt, a downstream Nile Basin country that relies on the river for its fresh water, is concerned that the dam might affect its 55.5-billion-cubic-meter annual share of the water resources of the river.

The GERD, extending on an area of 1,800 square km, is scheduled to be completed in three years at a cost of 4.7 billion U.S. dollars.

U.S. President Donald Trump tried to mediate a deal among the three countries over the Nile dam dispute, by holding a meeting with the foreign ministers from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in Washington on Nov. 6, 2019.

But Ethiopia refused to attend a scheduled ministerial meeting in Washington on Feb. 27-28 to crystalize a final deal on the rules of filling and operation of the GERD.