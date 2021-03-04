Sudan, Egypt sign military cooperation deal

KHARTOUM, March 2 (Xinhua) — Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday signed here an agreement on military cooperation.

“The agreement tends to achieve national security for the two countries and build experienced armed forces,” said Sudanese army’s chief of joint staff Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein in a statement.

Al-Hussein further commended Egypt’s support for Sudan.

For his part, the Egyptian army’s chief of staff Mohamed Farid said Egypt is seeking to consolidate the ties with Sudan in all fields, “particularly in the military and security domains.” Enditem