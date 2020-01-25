Sudan gov’t, opposition sign framework peace deal

KHARTOUM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector on Friday signed a framework peace agreement.

The deal was signed at the Presidential Palace in Juba, capital of South Sudan which is mediating between the rival Sudanese parties, according to a statement by Sudan’s sovereign council.

The deal includes items on security arrangements and system of rule, the statement said.

“The signing of the framework agreement reflects the strong determination and partnership among the negotiating parties,” said Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, deputy chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council who signed the deal on behalf of the Sudanese government.

The SPLM/northern sector has been leading an armed rebellion in Blue Nile area on the border with South Sudan since 2011.

South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.