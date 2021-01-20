Sudan gov’t reaffirms responsibility to protect civilians in violence-hit Darfur

KHARTOUM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The Sudanese government on Tuesday reiterated responsibility to protect the civilians and provide security in Darfur region where recent tribal violence has left dozens killed.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed, with regret, the worrying security developments among some community components in South and West Darfur States,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“The Ministry reiterates the Sudanese government’s responsibility to preserve security in all parts of Sudan and protect the civilians, where the government and the peace partners are currently exerting great efforts to fulfill these responsibilities,” it added.

The ongoing tribal clashes in Sudan’s West and South Darfur States have left 184 killed and more than 200 others injured, according to unofficial statistics.

The clashes started on Saturday by a fight between two citizens in El Geneina, capital city of West Darfur State, in which one of them was killed. Enditem