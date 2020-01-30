Sudan gov’t signs peace deal with opposition groups

KHARTOUM, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Sudan’s government on Sunday signed a peace agreement with two opposition groups from northern Sudan, according to the Sovereign Council in a statement.

The two groups from North Sudan – Kush Movement and Northern Entity – are parts of Sudan’s opposition Revolutionary Front Alliance.

The agreement was signed in Juba, capital of South Sudan, which is patronizing the negotiations between the Sudanese factions.

The agreement addresses a number of issues including lands and development in addition to problems facing people affected by the construction of dams.

The signing of the final agreement on the north negotiating track represents an advanced step towards reaching a comprehensive peace deal, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi, a member of Sudan’s sovereign council and spokesman for the government negotiating delegation, was quoted in the statement as saying.

The Juba peace talks focus on five tracks: Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas, eastern Sudan, northern Sudan and central Sudan.