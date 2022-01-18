Sudan has ordered a probe into the deaths of protesters.

Sudan has launched an investigation into the deaths of protesters.

On Monday, 7 protesters were killed during anti-military demonstrations.

Sudan, Khartoum

Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council ordered an investigation into the killing of seven protesters during anti-military protests a day earlier on Tuesday.

The council said in a statement that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree forming an investigation committee into Monday’s killings and requiring it to submit its findings within 72 hours.

According to local medics, during protests demanding full civilian rule on Monday, seven demonstrators were killed and more than 100 others were injured by army fire.

With the latest deaths, the total number of people who have died since October has risen to 71.

As part of the pressure for full civilian rule, three associations representing Sudanese doctors had earlier Tuesday suspended work at military-run hospitals.

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

The military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, 2021.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until 2023 elections.

On November, Hamdok was resurrected.

However, protesters slammed the agreement, demanding that any military influence over the transitional governing coalition be removed.

On January 1, he resigned.

2. citing a political impasse