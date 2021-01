KHARTOUM, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Sudanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said an Ethiopian military plane penetrated the Sudanese border.

“In a serious and unjustified escalation, an Ethiopian military plane penetrated the Sudan-Ethiopia border, matter which can have dangerous consequences and cause more tension on the border area,” said the ministry in a statement.

Since September 2020, the Sudan-Ethiopia border has been witnessing rising tensions and skirmishes between the two sides. Enditem