Sudan voices ‘reservation’ toward US travel warning

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed “reservation” toward a U.S. warning against travelling to Sudan for its citizens.

The U.S. State Department’s travel warning issued on Thursday rests “on the claim that crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, home invasion and carjacking can occur,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The warning contained a negative signal about the possibility that the police and other security forces may respond violently to the peaceful demonstrations,” it added.

The ministry reaffirmed Sudan’s full cooperation with the United States and the international community to combat all forms of terrorism in Sudan and the region.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry also urged its U.S. counterpart to push forward high-level constructive bilateral dialogue to normalize the relations of the two countries.