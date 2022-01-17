Sudanese anti-military protesters killed seven people.

Anti-military protests in Sudan resulted in the deaths of seven people.

Hundreds of protesters were also injured.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum

According to local medics, seven protesters were killed on Monday in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement that dozens of protesters were injured when security forces used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets, and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace.

The killings were described by the committee as a “massacre perpetrated by coup forces.”

Port Sudan, Medani, Gadaref, and Atbara all experienced protests.

The number of protesters killed in anti-military protests since October has risen to 71 with Monday’s deaths.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

When the military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, 2021, the country was plunged into chaos.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

In November, Hamdok was resurrected.

Protesters slammed the agreement, demanding that any military influence over the transitional governing coalition be removed.

On January 1, he resigned.

2. citing a stalemate in politics