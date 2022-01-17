Sudanese anti-military protesters killed three people.

Sudanese anti-military protesters have been killed three times.

Hundreds of protesters have been injured.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum

According to local medics, three protesters were killed on Monday in Khartoum’s capital.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that security forces used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets, and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace, injuring dozens of people.

Port Sudan, Medani, Gadaref, and Atbara all reported protesters.

With Monday’s deaths, the total number of protesters killed in anti-military protests since October has risen to 67.

Since October, Sudan has been in chaos.

The military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, 2021.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, with the task of overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

In November, Hamdok was resurrected.

Protesters slammed the agreement, demanding that any military influence over the transitional governing coalition be removed.

On January, he announced his resignation.

2, citing a political impasse