Sudanese anti-military protests are still going on, with three protesters killed.

Sudanese anti-military demonstrations are still going on, with three protesters killed.

Main roads and bridges leading to the presidential palace and army headquarters are closed by security forces.

Sudan, Khartoum

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), three people were killed in Sudan on Thursday during protests against military rule in various parts of the country.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, both near the capital Khartoum, according to the group.

It added that this brings the total number of protesters killed since the outbreak of anti-military protests in October to 60.

Three days after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation on Sunday, nationwide protests erupted in Khartoum and other cities.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Bashdar, central Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and demanding the restoration of civilian rule.

Seats of power have been cut off from the public.

Security forces were deployed to Khartoum to quell the protests calling for civilian rule, and the main roads leading to the presidential palace and army headquarters were closed.

Before the start of the protests calling for complete civilian rule, security forces began stopping passing cars.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground, security forces used shipping containers to block most of the bridges and closed streets in the capital with concrete barriers and barbed wire to prevent demonstrators from reaching the presidential palace and Gen.

The army commander and head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council is Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan.

Commuters were irritated by massive traffic congestion on the Suba Bridge, which connects East Nile and the capital.

On Wednesday, resistance committees issued a public call for a new round of demonstrations on Thursday in the capital and the rest of the North African country’s cities, demanding full civilian rule and rejecting what they see as a military coup.

Sudan’s interim prime minister submitted his resignation on Sunday, hours after three people were killed in protests.

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

Sudan’s military deposed Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on November 25.

Prior to October 1st

Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials until elections in 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.