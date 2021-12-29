Sudanese authorities have placed a partial curfew in North Darfur.

Sudanese authorities have implemented a partial curfew in North Darfur.

Following the looting of the World Food Program and UNAMID bases on Friday, the decision was made.

Sudan, Khartoum

Sudanese authorities imposed a partial curfew in North Darfur province on Wednesday in response to the looting of international organizations’ stores and bases.

According to the official Sudan News Agency, the partial curfew was imposed by a security committee in the western province following the looting of World Food Program and UNAMID stores and bases.

“A (daily) curfew has been imposed in the province from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the Committee.”

“Until further notice,” the North Darfur security committee said, according to the news agency.

Governor Minni Minnawi of North Darfur ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the looting incidents that occurred on Friday on Tuesday.

The UN secretary-general’s spokesperson, Farhan Haq, condemned the looting of the UN logistics base in North Darfur’s El-Flasher area on Saturday.

With the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1769 in 2007, UNAMID was established as a peacekeeping mission to protect civilians from fighting between armed groups in the province.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.