Sudanese civilian rule is being called for in new protests.

Sudanese civilian rule is being demanded in new protests.

Demonstrations are taking place in the capital, Khartoum, as well as other cities.

Sudan saw a new round of protests on Thursday, this time calling for the country to be completely governed by civilians.

Witnesses said the rallies took place in Khartoum’s capital, as well as Bahri, Omdurman, and Madani.

Protesters demanded the return of democratic civilian rule while waving national flags and chanting anti-military slogans.

Some of the banners read, “A full civilian state,” “The revolution is a people’s revolution,” “The authority is the authority of the people,” and “The military is for the barracks.”

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

The military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on January 25, 2021.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until 2023 elections.

In January, Hamdok resigned.

He returned to his post six weeks later, as part of a deal with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which was rejected by most Sudanese political groups.

Bridges have remained open to traffic for the first time since the protests began, with the exception of the el-Mek Nimr bridge, which connects Khartoum and Bahri, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent who said there was a heavy security presence at the bridge’s entrances and exits.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the Coordination of the Khartoum Resistance Committees, and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change organized the protests.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.