Sudanese civilian rule is demanded by tens of thousands of people.

Sudanese civilian rule is being demanded by tens of thousands of people.

Protesters plan a sit-in near the presidential palace.

Sudan, Khartoum

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Sudan to demand that power be handed over to civilians.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground, protesters held banners calling for full civilian rule while chanting anti-military slogans.

Atbara, Port Sudan, Medani, Nyala, and Elobied all reported similar protesters.

Sudanese police allegedly used tear gas canisters and stun bombs to disperse protesters in Khartoum, according to eyewitnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered near the presidential palace in Khartoum, according to Ahmed Abul Raheem, a protester.

“At any cost, we intend to stage a sit-in in front of the presidential palace,” Abul Raheem told Anadolu Agency.

“We are prepared to make any sacrifices necessary to overthrow this military regime,” he said.

According to Sudanese activists, telecommunications companies have been disrupting internet service across the country since early Saturday morning, ahead of Saturday’s rallies.

Since October, Sudan has been in chaos.

Sudan’s military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on January 25.

On November, Hamdok, on the other hand, was reinstated.

21 in a deal with Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to end a political crisis that threatened to derail Sudan’s democratic transition.

While the agreement was welcomed by countries and regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, it was rejected by Sudanese political and civil forces, who saw it as an “attempt to legitimize the coup.”

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was in charge of overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing agreement between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.