KHARTOUM, Sudan / JUBA, South Sudan

Sudan’s Defense Minister Gamal Omer died in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, on Wednesday, according to Sudanese authorities.

The Sudanese Sovereign Council said in a statement that Omer, 59, was in Juba for talks on security arrangements with Sudanese rebel groups.

In a separate statement, the Sudanese army said Omer’s death was caused by a heart attack.

An official funeral for Omer is scheduled to be held in Khartoum on Wednesday after his body is returned to the capital.

The death of Omer Juba is a great loss to people of both South Sudan and Sudan as he is known as a man of peace, South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

“The Government of the Republic of South Sudan passes on its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Gen. Abdel Fattah AlBurhan, the Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, the government, and the people of the Republic of Sudan on this sad and unfortunate situation,” Lueth added.

He said Omer’s remains will be accompanied to Sudan for burial by Angelina Teny, South Sudan’s defense and veterans’ affairs minister, and Investment Minister Dhieu Mathok, part of South Sudan’s team for peace talks.

Mohammed Hassan Othman Al-Taishi, the official spokesperson for the Sudanese delegation to peace negotiations in Juba, called Omer’s passing a great loss to those at the peace talks.

“On behalf of the government negotiating team in Juba I would like to convey sincere condolences to the Sudanese people, their armed forces, and his gracious family,” he said.

Omer was a member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took over power after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir by the military last year.

He also served as the head of the military intelligence service from March 2017 until al-Bashir’s overthrow last April.