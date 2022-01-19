Sudanese detainees from the time of Bashir have ended their hunger strike.

Sudanese detainees from the Bashir era have ended their hunger strike.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum

According to a defense lawyer, former officials of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s regime ended their hunger strike on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ahmed Senussi said, “The detainees ended their hunger strike after they were referred to court.”

Last week, a dozen former Bashir officials, including Ibrahim Ghandour, the former leader of Sudan’s ruling party, went on hunger strike in protest of their arbitrary detention.

Prosecutors accused the detainees of forming terrorist groups and undermining constitutional order, according to Senussi.

According to him, the court has scheduled the first session of their trial for January 23.

In a statement, the detainees’ families also confirmed that their hunger strike had ended.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was deposed by the military in April 2019 following protests against the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Military authorities have detained dozens of Bashir-era officials on charges of “attempting to overthrow the government.”

* Bassel Barakat is the author of this piece.