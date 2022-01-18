Sudanese doctors have been compelled to resign from military hospitals.

Sudanese doctors have been forced to resign from their positions as military doctors.

The decision comes after seven people were killed in anti-military protests.

As part of the pressure for full civilian rule, three medical associations representing Sudanese doctors suspended work at military-run hospitals on Tuesday.

“Continued work by doctors and medical staff at military and police-run hospitals is a recognition of these putschist forces’ practices,” the three organizations said in a joint statement.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the Sudan Doctors Union, and the Sudanese Committee of Consultants and Specialists all signed the statement.

The three organizations also announced that starting Tuesday, doctors will go on strike for three days.

The Sudanese authorities have yet to respond to the statement.

The escalation comes just one day after seven protesters were killed by army fire in Khartoum’s capital.

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

The military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on January 25, 2021.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

On November, Hamdok was resurrected.

Protesters slammed the agreement, demanding that the military be removed from the transitional government coalition.

On January, he announced his resignation.

2, citing a political impasse

