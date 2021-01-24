Sudanese experts say CPC able to improve governance with unique experience

KHARTOUM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Sudanese political experts have expressed confidence in the ability of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to continue to improve governance with its unique experience, achieve economic and social development, and enhance reform and openness.

The experts and analysts told Xinhua recently that the CPC is to celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2021, and it is an occasion to reaffirm the pioneering role of the party internally and externally.

Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub, a professor of political science at the Institute of Political Science in Khartoum, said that “2021 coincides with the 100th anniversary of the CPC’s founding, and it is a great event given the party’s role, not only inside China but the entire world.”

“During the past 100 years, the CPC has managed to lead China towards various stages of development and prosperity through effective programs and deep insights,” he said.

Mahjoub regarded the CPC’s experience in fighting COVID-19 as another evidence testifying to the party’s ability to address major issues.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the party tended to mobilize its bases to support the efforts aiming to combat the disease and strengthen the power of the Chinese people to defeat COVID-19,” he said.

Abdel-Rahim Al-Sunni, a political analyst, for his part, commended the important role of the CPC in China and beyond.

“No doubt that the CPC has played an important role in the political life, not only in China, but the world,” Al-Sunni told Xinhua. Enditem