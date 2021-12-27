Sudanese President Hamdok is expected to resign’soon.’

Sudanese President Hamdok is expected to step down’soon.’

Sudan has been in a state of upheaval since October.

25 takeover by the military

Sudan, Khartoum

According to a source in his office on Monday, Sudan’s transitional Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is expected to resign soon.

“Hamdok has ordered his office staff to hand over their trusts,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

According to the source, Hamdok is preparing to resign soon after discussing the country’s political crisis with army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemedti in a closed meeting.

“As of Sunday evening, the staff at Hamdok’s office have begun to hand over their trusts,” the source said.

Sources told Anadolu Agency last week that the transitional prime minister was planning to resign.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

When the Sudanese military deposed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on July 25, Hamdok’s transitional government was deposed.

Hamdok, on the other hand, was reinstated in November.

Sudanese political and civil forces have denounced the agreement with al-Burhan as an “attempt to legitimize the coup.”

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and other cities on Saturday to demand that the country be returned to civilian rule.

Prior to October 1st

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials until elections in 2023, as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.