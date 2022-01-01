Sudanese protests have claimed the lives of at least 54 people.

Protests in Sudan have claimed the lives of at least 54 people.

Protests are taking place across North Africa, calling for the return of civilian rule.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

According to a doctors’ group, the death toll in Sudanese protests calling for civilian rule has risen to 54.

According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, Abdullah Abbas, 23, died of his wounds after being hit by a bullet during protests against the military coup on Thursday.

Six people were killed in Thursday protests, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths since October to six.

According to the statement, 25 had reached the age of 54.

Protests took place in several areas across Sudan on Thursday, including the capital Khartoum, Kasala, and Port Sudan in the east, and Atbara in the north, as people demanded democratic civilian rule and denounced a recent political deal between the military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Since October, the country in North Africa has been in upheaval.

When the Sudanese military deposed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25, Hamdok’s transitional government was deposed.

On November 1st, Hamdok was resurrected.

Sudanese political and civil forces denounced the move as an “attempt to legitimize the coup” reached with army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on July 21.

As part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.