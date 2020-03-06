Sudanese refugee mum rorted $45,000 from Centrelink despite working SEVEN jobs

A mother-of-four has avoided jail after rorting more than $45,000 from Centrelink over four years.

Renjena Anyer Nyour, 41, pleaded guilty to dishonesty causing risk of loss to the Commonwealth at Werribee Magistrates’ Court, in Melbourne, on March 2.

Nyour claimed Newstart payments despite earning $181,000 between April 2012 and November 2018, according to Wyndham Leader.

She was working for seven different daycare providers at the time.

The Sudanese refugee, who came to Australia in 2004, was given a four-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.

She also plans to pay $87 a fortnight of her $45,440 debt – meaning she will make more than 520 installments.

Nyour was putting her daycare wages and her welfare money into two different accounts, which were both in her name.

Authorities discovered Nyour’s deceit through data matching in 2017.

She was discovered to have ‘falsely represented’ her circumstances 103 times over the four years.

Centrelink asked Nyour in for a ‘formal interview’ but she refused, the court was told.

She claimed her husband filled out the forms but she was the one who lied.

Nyour’s lawyer said her client was illiterate.

Magistrate Urfa Masood said Nyour’s offending was unacceptable however he accepted that she had taken responsibility for her actions.

Nyour had paid back $241.30 to Centrelink at the time of sentencing.