Sudanese women protest at a rally.

Sudanese women hold a protest rally to protest the killings.

According to local medics, there will be a military takeover on May 25.

Sudan, Khartoum

On Tuesday, dozens of Sudanese women held a rally to show support for the families of protesters killed by security forces.

During a rally in Omdurman, Sudan’s twin city, demonstrators waved photos of slain protesters and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The Sudanese authorities have made no comment on the protest.

At least 63 protesters have been killed, according to local medics, since the beginning of October.

The military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on December 25.

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

On January 1st, Hamdok resigned.

He returned to his post six weeks later in a deal with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which was rejected by most Sudanese political groups.

The United Nations mission in Sudan launched an intra-Sudanese political process on Saturday in an attempt to save the country’s democratic transition.

Ahmed Asmar is a writer.