Sudan’s prime minister resigns amid political gridlock and anti-coup demonstrations.

Sudan’s prime minister resigns amid political deadlock and anti-coup demonstrations.

In a televised address, Abdalla Hamdok claims that the military-civilian partnership has failed.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister resigned on Sunday, citing a political impasse and nationwide pro-democracy protests that prompted security forces to retaliate violently.

Abdalla Hamdok admitted in a televised address that the military-civilian leadership partnership had failed to lead to a transition and the establishment of a foundation for civilian rule and democratic transformation.

“In August 2021, I accepted the position of Prime Minister based on the constitutional declaration and political consensus between the military and civilian components, a model that I have praised at several events.”

“However, it failed to continue with the same harmony with which it began,” Hamdok said in his national address.

“I tried my hardest to keep our country from sliding into disaster, and now our country is passing through a dangerous turning point that may jeopardize its survival,” he warned.

“I told our national army, which includes the military, Rapid Support Forces, police, and intelligence service, that the nation is the highest sovereign power, and that the military belongs to it, working under its command to secure the nation’s life, unity, and territories,” he added.

Hamdok’s resignation comes in the midst of a crisis and widespread protests against the military’s October coup.

On November 1, Hamdok reached an agreement with the military.

21 to save the country’s transition period and reinstate the constitutional declaration, which had been suspended in part due to the coup.