Sudan’s Sovereign Council has agreed to participate in the UN initiative.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council has agreed to the UN’s initiative.

The African Union is invited to participate in mediation to resolve the political crisis, according to the Council.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council announced on Monday that it accepts a United Nations initiative to facilitate dialogue among all Sudanese parties in order to resolve the country’s political crisis.

Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, a spokeswoman for the Sovereign Council, said the council, which is led by Gen.

The initiative is welcomed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

She urged the African Union to participate in the intra-Sudanese talks in order to support and contribute to their success.

Al-Mubarak also stated that the council will form a caretaker government to fill the void left by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation on January.

The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), headed by Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, has launched a dialogue initiative with Sudanese partners.

“The UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process aims to assist Sudanese stakeholders in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis and a sustainable path forward toward democracy and peace,” he said at a press conference.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Forces, which include the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) resistance committees, the Communist Party, and the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdul Wahid al Nur, as well as the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), have all expressed support for the initiative.