Sudan’s Sovereign Council reaffirms principled position in favor of Palestinian cause

KHARTOUM, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reaffirmed on Tuesday Sudan’s principled position in favor of the Palestinian cause and the right of its people to establish an independent state.

His comment comes just a day after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, according to a statement released by the sovereign council.

Al-Burhan said this step is in line with his work to maintain and preserve the Sudanese national security and achieve the interests of the Sudanese people.

For years, Sudan has remained within the axis of the countries opposing normalization with Israel.