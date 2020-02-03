Sudesh Amman, 20, had bomb making manuals and urged his girlfriend to kill her own parents

When he was jailed for 13 terror offences, Sudesh Amman couldn’t stop laughing.

The teenage extremist with a fascination for knives refused to stand for the judge at the Old Bailey and spent his sentencing hearing in December 2018 smiling and waving to his mother and brother in the public gallery.

Wearing a black prayer cap and long black tunic, Amman smirked when he was told that he was facing a sentence of just three years and four months.

The then 18-year-old Islamic State fanatic kept a notebook in which he wrote that his ‘goals in life’ were: ‘Die as a shuhada’, which means martyr, and ‘go to jannah’, which translates as paradise.

The Old Bailey heard the maths and science student at North West London College told his girlfriend to kill her parents and tried to radicalise his younger brothers.

He also sent Isis recruitment material and shared an Al Qaeda magazine to a family WhatsApp group that included his three younger brothers aged between 11 and 15, telling one of them he wanted to ‘blow myself up’.

Amman was said to obsessed with knives and had bought a combat knife and airgun in readiness for a terror attack. He had downloaded a number of manuals showing how to kill people, including one called Bloody Brazilian Knife-Fighting Techniques.

The 79-page manual included instructions on inflicting damage to the body with knives and how to target the vital organs in order to inflict ‘quick loss of consciousness and death’.

Another manual called Close Combat was a 113-page US Marine Corps training manual which included instructions and photographs on how to use a combat knife to target the neck, groin and heart.

Chillingly, he asked if he could have a knife delivered to his girlfriend’s address and told her he considered Islamic State to be the best thing to happen to Islam.

He sent her beheading videos, advising her: ‘If you can’t make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut (enemies of Islam), or western embassies in every country you are in this planet.’

He told the girl he was thinking of conducting a terrorist attack in Queensbury, near his home in north-west London, and had conducted reconnaissance.

Kelly Brocklehurst, prosecuting, said: ‘Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.’

Amman was arrested by armed police in a street in Harrow after posting an image to an encrypted forum of a knife along with two firearms on an Isis flag and the Arabic words: ‘Armed and ready, April 3.’ The date was said to be a reference to a letter posted to mosques by a Right-wing activist declaring the date ‘Punish a Muslim Day’.

When police searched the home where Amman lived with his mother and five younger brothers they found an airgun, a combat knife and a notebook with bomb-making instructions. Police then looked at Amman’s computer and realised he had been discussing extreme views on jihad.

Photographs posted to his family WhatsApp group showed his brothers in their bedroom posing with an Isis flag and BB guns. In a discussion about school with his 15-year-old brother, Amman said he would ‘rather blow myself up’ and wanted to ‘know how to make bombs’.

He expressed the belief that Yazidi women – a group Isis committed genocide against in Iraq – are slaves and therefore the Koran ‘makes it permissible to rape them’.

Amman later admitted possessing documents containing terrorist information and seven of disseminating terrorist publications.

Commander Alexis Boon, head of Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command, said Amman had a ‘fierce interest in violence and martyrdom’.

A former neighbour, Savita Khimani, 51, said Amman’s mother still believed he was wrongly accused even after he was convicted.

Mrs Khimani, whose son Jignesh went to school with the jihadi, said: ‘He was a normal boy at school. There were no red flags at all. Sudesh had no social media whatsoever.’